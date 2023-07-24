No interest from MK Dons in Stoke City defender linked with a move

MK Dons are not interesting in signing Stoke City defender Matt Baker, the Citizen understands.

The 20-year-old defender played alongside another of Dons’ summer signings, Cameron Norman, at Newport County last season on loan from the Potters. And after signing a contract extention this summer, has been tipped for another move away from the bet365 Stadium this season.

Reports emerged over the weekend linking Dons and League One side Cheltenham Town with a move for the centre-back - a position Dons are likely to want to bolster before the new season kicks off in less than two weeks - but the Citizen understands Graham Alexander is not interested in signing the player.

Another centre-back, New Zealand international Tommy Smith, was a part of Dons’ training camp in Germany following his release from Colchester United earlier this summer.