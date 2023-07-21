Alexander wants a ‘couple of additions’ to his squad when Dons return to England

Dons boss Graham Alexander believes he still needs ‘a couple of additions’ to have his squad in shape for the start of the new season.

With just two weeks until the League Two campaign kicks off away at Wrexham, Alexander has added five new faces to the squad - Alex Gilbey, Cameron Norman, goalkeepers Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray, and MJ Williams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And though he and the first-team have been in Germany for the last week preparing for the start of the new season, the head coach confirmed work was going on back at Stadium MK to help land their targets.

Read More Dons considering move for former Ipswich and Colchester defender

He said: “We're talking to representatives of players who we'd like to bring in where I think we can improve or add competition. We won't speak about individuals.

“There will be a couple of additions, we need that and we have to improve the group.

“We want the right players for the group, and that narrows down who we want to attempt to sign. Hopefully we'll have more news in the coming week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With news that Conor Grant, Matt Dennis and Zak Jules were not out in Germany with the rest of the squad, Alexander said there are no immediate plans afoot for outgoings, confirming the trio were injured.

Given their absences though, it afforded the club the chance to take some academy players to help bolster numbers.

Alexander continued: “It's a shame we've had to leave behind those three but we knew they weren't able to take part in training - if they had been, we'd have brought them out. Instead, we've had a few of the academy lads with us and I think they've seen it as a brilliant experience.

“We want a connection with the academy and the first team. There's been constant interaction between the young players and the squad. For them to see how the first-team works, and the demands put on the players is brilliant.

Advertisement

Advertisement