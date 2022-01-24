No new faces expected before Dons meet Burton on Tuesday

Liam Manning yells his orders to the players on the pitch, but off it, it has been a quiet start to the week

It has been a quiet start to the week for MK Dons, with no new faces and no new bids to contend with.

Having added Conor Coventry and Connor Wickham last week, Manning said he wanted three or four more players to bolster his ranks before the window closes a week today, but speaking on Monday ahead of Dons’ clash with Burton Albion tomorrow night, he said there is nothing new to report.

“Not as of yet,” he admitted. “Me and Liam are still working extremely hard. We'll made additions before the end of the window but it is paramount they are the right people.”