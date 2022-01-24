No new faces expected before Dons meet Burton on Tuesday
Liam Manning yells his orders to the players on the pitch, but off it, it has been a quiet start to the week
It has been a quiet start to the week for MK Dons, with no new faces and no new bids to contend with.
Speaking on Saturday following their defeat to Doncaster Rovers, Liam Manning said he hoped for a busy week in the transfer market as he and Sporting Director Liam Sweeting look to replace the likes of Ethan Robson, Peter Kioso, Josh Martin and Matt O’Riley who departed last week.
Having added Conor Coventry and Connor Wickham last week, Manning said he wanted three or four more players to bolster his ranks before the window closes a week today, but speaking on Monday ahead of Dons’ clash with Burton Albion tomorrow night, he said there is nothing new to report.
“Not as of yet,” he admitted. “Me and Liam are still working extremely hard. We'll made additions before the end of the window but it is paramount they are the right people.”
Having also seen Charlie Brown, Laurie Walker and Andrew Fisher leave the club for pastures new this month, Manning also confirmed there have been no bids for his players since Matt O’Riley left for Celtic last Thursday.