No rush to get in another striker after Grigg’s injury

Liam Sweeting will not be forced back into the transfer market to find another striker just yet, with news of Will Grigg’s injury still unknown.

Grigg suffered a hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and was sent for a scan on the issue on Monday, though the results are yet to come back.

The striker was seen in the stands during Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Sutton United watching with Dean Lewington and Josh McEachran - the midfielder also in the treatment room.

With Mo Eisa a lengthy absentee, Dons are left light up front with Matt Dennis the only recognised out-and-out striker, though Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry finished the game leading the line at Stadium MK, no stranger to the postion either.

But with a hectic schedule coming up and Grigg’s injury still unknown, head coach Liam Manning said Dons’ recruitment head Sweeting will not be going off piste to find a new frontman until they know it is absolutely necessary.

“We're still waiting on the report back on the injury but hopefully it's looking promising,” he said.

“The most important thing is not to rush into getting a replacement in if we don't need it. We have the plan we'll stick to, and we won't change just because of this injury.

“We've got a few out which isn't ideal, but you don't want to go and sign a bunch of people to cover for injuries, and when they come back you've got a huge squad.

