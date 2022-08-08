Pair sent for scans after limping out against Sheffield Wednesday

Will Grigg and Nathan Holland had scans on Monday after both limped out of the game with Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

The pair are set to miss tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup clash with Sutton United at Stadium MK as a result, with Grigg appearing to suffer a first-half hamstring issue, while Holland needed what looked like groin treatment before leaving the field in the second half.

An anonymous performance really. Struggled to make an impact in the opening half before limping out early in the second

Assistant head coach Chris Hogg confirmed the pair were unlikely to feature against the U’s in the Cup, adding to Dons’ mounting injury list with Mo Eisa, Tennai Watson, Daniel Harvie and Josh McEachran all still sidelined.

“Both boys have had scans today and time will tell on those two,” he said. “It was disappointing to be forced into making two changes but it gives an opportunity for someone else to step into the team and perform.

“Football is a ruthless game. If someone comes out of the team, someone comes in to stake a claim. There will be a team put out there on Tuesday picked to win the game and keep the development on an upward curve.”

Like Dons, Sutton are eager to get their first win of the season and manager Mark Gray said his side will not get overawed by the prospect of playing at Stadium MK as they seek passage into the second round of the cup.

And Hogg said he expects nothing less from the League Two outfit, saying: “They'll give us a proper game. I know the manager and the type of game he'll try and play, he'll have some good, honest characteristics in his team, and it will be a good challenge, and a good opportunity to go and impose ourselves on them.

“It's another chance for our lads to go and get used to the new pitch we've laid over the summer. I'm really looking forward to it.

