Sutton boss is ready to cause a Cup upset against MK Dons

Sutton manager Matt Gray says his side are not coming to MK Dons for the occasion but to pick up their first win of the season.

The sides will meet for the first time in their histories on Tuesday night in the first round of the Carabao Cup, with both looking to pick up their first victories of the 2022/23 campaign.

While Sutton have a draw to their name from their opening day tie with Newport County, they lost 2-1 at the weekend to Doncaster Rovers, while Dons have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in League One to Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Gray, who has been in charge of the U’s since May 2019, helped guide the side into the Football League two years ago, and then to the final of the Papa John’s Trophy last season where they were narrowly beaten by Rotherham, before just missing out on the League Two play-offs at their first attempt.

And though they are the underdogs heading to Stadium MK, Gray says his side are there with one thing in mind.

“Win - as simple as that,” he said. “It doesn't matter what competition we're in, we want to win football matches.

“We're going to MK Dons, another lovely ground and a lovely occasion for all our supporters but we'll be straight on it preparing and hopefully going to put in another good performance and to back it up with a postive result.”

>> The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will be made on Wednesday night following the first round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland on Sky Sports.