No talk on Kaikai’s future until Dons’ fate is decided

The future of Sullay Kaikai at MK Dons, and of several other players too, will be discussed when the club knows what division they will be playing in next season.

Kaikai, 27, has been a key member of Mark Jackson’s side since arriving from Saturday’s opponents Wycombe Wanderers in the January transfer window, scoring two goals for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Dons named one of the most sustainable clubs in the EFL

Signing initially on a short-term deal until the end of this season, Kaikai is a player Jackson has been impressed with, but his future will remain up in the air until Dons know if they will be playing League Onefootball next season.

“Talk around next season is a bit pre-mature at this stage,” he said. “Everyone is still focussed and driven on the short-term priorities we have. And that is getting enough wins and points to stay in this league.

“Of course, the wider staff and even myself have ot have an eye on the fuure, but talk of that now is irrelevant. We have to focus all our attention on the here and now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We've got to think about the bigger picture, of course, and there will be conversations between myself, Liam Sweeting and the club, but our full focus is the next game. That's where all our attention is going.

“We're going on a game-by-game basis, we've done that over the last few games, and that won't change until the end of the season.”

Kaikai returned to the Dons fold this week after missing Saturday’s win over Morecambe while away on international duty. The winger played for 68 minutes for Sierra Leone in their 2-0 win overSao Tomé and Principe, but came back to training in the week with no further concerns, Jackson said.

“He's fine,” Jackson added. “We've had to look after him a little bit because he's been travelling and played of course. We've assessed it, but he's fit back in nicely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You want them to play, it's a great opportunity and privilege to play for your country. These things don't come around often, and I told him to go enjoy it.