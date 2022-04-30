No time for disappointment with play-offs looming, says Twine

Scott Twine celebrates with fellow goal-scorer Harry Darling during the win over Plymouth Argyle. Twine netted four goals at Home Park to take his tally to 20 for the season.

After scoring four goals in the comprehensive dispatching of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Scott Twine said focus was already turning to the play-offs and Wycombe Wanderers.

League One’s Player of the Season fired in twice in each half, split by Harry Darling’s 10th goal of the season, as Dons thrashed Steven Schumacher’s side at Home Park, ending their play-off hopes and promoting Wycombe into sixth spot to ensure an all-Buckinghamshire clash in the semi-finals.

Despite upholding their end of the bargain, Rotherham were promoted alongside Wigan meaning Dons had to settle for third in League One, but with a promotion spot still in the offing via the play-offs, Twine said he and his team-mates have no time to be disappointed.

“We've got a big game now on Thursday so there is no time for disappointment,” he said. “We'll be looking forward to it and hopefully we can win it.

“It will be another tough game, anyone in the play-offs would be difficult. But we've just got to focus on ourselves, and if play like we did today we'll get a good result.

“We did our job today. Rotherham won so congratulations to them and Wigan, they deserved to go up and we're looking forwards to the play-offs now.”

A stunning afternoon from Twine

Twine was a Swindon player and was on the pitch for the Robins last season when Will Grigg set a new MK Dons club record by scoring four goals in a 5-0 romp.

Fast forward 53 weeks and Twine was doing the same to a team, this time putting Plymouth to the sword. Though each of his four goals had their merits, he could have had more too. He thumped the bar with an astounding long-range free-kick at 0-0, and could have won a bet with head coach Liam Manning had his header not been denied by Argyle keeper Michael Cooper.

Having landed the Player of the Season award a week ago too, Twine’s week has gone from strength-to-strength, with his tally on Saturday seeing him break through the 20 goals mark - becoming the first Don since Kieran Agard in 2018/19 to do so. Incidentally, that too was a season capped with promotion.

“I'm happy with 20 goals, I'd have certainly taken that at the start of the season. I'm buzzing.

“It was probably my best game in an MK Dons shirt. The result, the performance and the goals on top, it couldn't have gone any better.

“We had a game plan, we executed it perfectly. The way we played, press, the way we were on the ball - it could have been even better.”