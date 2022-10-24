No time for old friendships when Dons head to Charlton

There will be no time for friendships when MK Dons come face-to-face with Scott Fraser and Charlton Athletic tomorrow night, says Daniel Harvie.

The Dons wing-back played alongside the Charlton playmaker in their first seasons at Stadium MK in 2020/21, most of which came behind-closed-doors due to the Covid pandemic.

Fraser moved on to Ipswich Town last summer before a January move to The Valley a few months later, where he has begun to make an impact under Ben Garner.

This season, the 27-year-old has scored three and provided two assists for his Charlton team-mates, and will be looking to bite the hand which once fed him when the sides meet tomorrow night. Two more Dons players could also feature for the Addicks too, with Conor McGrandles and Chuks Aneke regulars in the squad.

Harvie though said there would be no time to reminisce with his compatriot, with Dons heading to The Valley to get some much needed points on the board.

“It’ll be interesting to play against him that’s for sure,” said the Dons defender. “Scott is a good lad to be fair, he’s a good player, good on the ball, he can score, he can assist. But there are not friends in it until after the game. He’s a good player and a good lad.

“We’ve had a look at some of their players, what they’re good at and how we can stop them.

“There's no hiding it - we are where we are. Three points is three points regardless of where you are in the table. We go into every game wanting to win it, nothing less.

“We'll go to Charlton the same we have done every game this season, we'll work hard, do what we need to do and hopefully come away with the win.

“You need a bit of luck on your side sometimes. Your luck can turn if you work hard, but there are still a lot of games to be played and points to be picked up.”

Charlton have an ominous home record too this season, unbeaten at home thus far, but Harvie says Dons are eager to go to south London and put in a decent performance.

He added: “It's a tough place to go, a nice stadium and they get a lot of fans in so it'll be a good atmosphere. We need to try and keep them quiet, dictate how we play and be on our A game.

