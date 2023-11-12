Norman fits the bill to be a centre-back in new-look Dons formation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron Norman has all the attributes to play as a centre-back in Mike Williamson's formation after putting in his best performance in an MK Dons shirt on Saturday.

Lining up against his former club, where he was voted Player of the Year last term, in a position so far unseen by Dons supporters, Norman barely missed a beat in the 0-0 draw at Rodney Parade.

"Cam is a right wing-back, he's a right back and now a right centre-back," said the Irishman. "He'll play on the left too, no problem!

"He's quick, strong, good in the air and on the ball. Whether or not he's played in that position before, he's shown he can do it.

"We've got a few injuries so we tried it out and we had to do what we had to do and it nearly paid off."

With Norman's physical attributes, as well as his abilities with the ball at his feet, head coach Mike Williamson believes the 28-year-old has a lot of markers to really suit playing at centre-back in the new-look Dons style.

Williamson said: "It was a really solid performance, he fits the mould there: a footballing centre-half who can play forward.