Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in the goal-less draw with Newport County

It may have ended goal-less but there were some impressive performances from MK Dons against Newport County on Saturday.
The visitors could and should have probably won the game on the balance of chances, with Joe Tomlinson, Alex Gilbey and Mo Eisa all having gilt-edged opportunities, while the defence held strong at the other end.
Here’s how we rated the players.
2. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5
Took on the bold new style, playing out with his feet pretty well at times, dealing well with the pressure on him for the most part. One loose pass though almost cost the side. Not a lot to do with his hands on the day Photo: Jane Russell
3. Warren O'Hora - 7
Looked pretty comfortable fitting back into the system which he began at MK Dons playing. Photo: Jane Russell
4. Daniel Harvie - 7
Defended pretty well and especially in the second-half, was afforded the opportunity to roam forward and add to attacks Photo: Jane Russell