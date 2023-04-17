O’Hora back in full training for MK Dons after foot surgery
The Irish defender has been missing since the middle of January and could be back as early as Saturday’s game with Fleetwood Town
Defender Warren O’Hora has taken part in his first full training session with MK Dons since January this morning (Monday).
The 23-year-old broke his foot in the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City at the start of the year, and has been absent ever since. But after predictions he would miss the rest of the season after having surgery on the injury, the Irishman has recovered faster than expected and is back in the fold.
While Tuesday night’s home game with Charlton Athletic may come too soon for the defender, having had just one full training session in three months, head coach Mark Jackson said if he can come through this week unscathed, O’Hora could be in contention to be a part of the travelling squad to Fleetwood this weekend.
He said: “Warren has been cleared to come back into full training, and today was his first session back, so it was really good to see him. He needs a good week of training and then he’ll be ready to come back into contention.
“He's been in and around the team, being the leader he is, and the character he is has been really helpful. But for him to get the all-clear is good, and he had a good session.
“There is no problem injury-wise, it's just a case of getting him back up to speed. He’s in really good shape.
“The work the players behind-the-scenes to keep themselves in shape and ready, as well as the work with the medical staff, is a credit to them.”
Jackson also offered an update on the fitness of Sullay Kaikai. Having missed the last five games through a combination of international duty and injury, Jackson said Kaikai is in the running to be a part of things on Tuesday night against Charlton.
The head coach said: “Sullay was missing on Saturday because he picked up a slight niggle in training, he knocked his ankle back and Saturday was just too soon for him.
“We knew he'd be back in training today, and hopefully he'll have come through ok and will be ready for selection.”