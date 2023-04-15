Survival fate remains firmly in Dons’ hands with games running out

While Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town left MK Dons with a bitter taste in their mouth, their League One survival fate remains in their hands, Zak Jules was quick to point out.

Wins for Cambridge United and Morecambe - both sat in the bottom four - mean Dons’ safety margin is now just three points, though it would have been five had Alfie May not netted a 97th minute equaliser for the Robins at Stadium MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Cumming praised for penalty save reaction during Dons’ draw with Cheltenham

But with games running out before the season is put to bed, Jules said Dons’ fate remains firmly in their hands, with an unbeaten run now stretching to seven matches.

“It's still in our hands which is the most important thing,” he said. “You don't want to be going into the back end of the season hoping other teams do you a favour.

“The games are running out for the teams below us, we've just got to stay ahead of the pack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In different scenarios like that you feel differently after games. The gaffer has said it's another point on the board, we'll just keep chipping away and we'll be more than ok.”

Tough result to take

Jules celebrates with Eisa after the striker’s penalty flew in to give Dons a second-half lead

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading through Mo Eisa’s brace heading into seven minutes of stoppage time, it looked as though Dons were doing enough to secure a huge three points against Cheltenham, especially after Jamie Cumming’s brilliant penalty save to deny May with 21 minutes to go.

But the striker popped up at the very death to poke home the equaliser which felt like a winner to the visitors, and defeat for the hosts.

Jules continued: “It was a difficult one to take. I thought we did more than enough to win the game. We had a few chances, and the better ones.

“The first goal was disappointing - we've basically given a goal away there. But the way we responded was really good, and I think we were ultimately deserving of the three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To throw it away in the last 20 seconds, the last kick of the game is a hard one to take.

“We can't let it fester longer than tonight. We'll refresh in the morning and look to Charlton. It's a winnable game, we beat them earlier in the season and we know we can beat them.

Read More Cheltenham score stoppage time equaliser to deny Dons victory