O'Hora bids farewell after 'rollercoaster' four years at MK Dons

Warren O'Hora

The defender will leave MK Dons at the end of his contract next month

Warren O’Hora bid farewell to MK Dons after four years with a post on social media.

The 25-year-old Irishman made 177 appearances for the club, netting 10 goals during four seasons after his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

His Dons career was an eventful one - from playing behind-closed-doors in his first campaign due to the Covid pandemic, he went on to have two unsuccessful play-off campaigns with the club and suffered relegation too.

With his deal coming to an end at the end of June, O’Hora will depart Stadium MK, along with compatriot Michael Kelly, Dan Kemp, Ethan Robson and Mo Eisa.

Taking to social media, O’Hora paid tribute to the club, saying “Thank you! I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that this club gave me. It has been a massive rollercoaster but one I have really enjoyed.