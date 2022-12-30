O’Hora demands better consistency from refs after Posh’s opening goal

Referee David Rock came under fire from Dons defender Warren O’Hora after the 2-0 defeat to Peterborough on Thursday after not awarding a free-kick for a foul on Will Grigg seconds prior to Posh’s opener.

The man in the middle had booked Harrison Burrows for a similar foul on Nathan Holland as he looked to break in behind the Peterborough defence midway through the first-half. But when Kell Watts had armfuls of Grigg’s shirt a bit later in the half, Rock allowed play to go on, with Kwame Poku feeding Joe Ward to open the scoring on 38 minutes.

Ricky-Jade Jones would add a second for the hosts three minutes into the second-half, and though Jonson Clarke-Harris would see his penalty saved by Dons keeper Jamie Cumming, it was a pretty routine win for Peterborough as they returned to the top six.

O’Hora though pointed the finger at the referee for allowing the opening goal to stand, an demanded better consistency from referees, whether it be good or bad.

“The referee made a bad decision,” he said. “There's one 10 minutes before it, the exact same thing happened and he gave a free-kick for us.

“The exact same thing happens to Griggy on the half-way line and he doesn't give it, they go up the other end and score.

“It's frustrating because all we want is consistency with the decisions, whether they're good or bad, just consistency.”

“On the game, he said: “The first one just before half-time, and the second one just after wrecked it for us. We were trying to stay in the game - they got a bit lucky with how it ricocheted, sometimes you don't get the rub of the green.

“But after the second goal, I think we played much better, there was more urgency about us. We need to start games like that, we can't wait to be 2-0 down with a mountain to climb to get anything out of a game.

