O'Hora emphasises MK Dons' promotion aspirations after AFC Wimbledon win

Warren O'Hora

Goal-scorer Warren O'Hora says MK Dons cannot afford to take their eyes off the prize despite their 3-1 win over rivals AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The defender headed home Dons' third goal in the victory at Stadium MK, bouncing back from defeat at the weekend against Morecambe and climbing into sixth spot in League Two, now six points off the automatic promotion spots.

With the game an emotionally charged one, O'Hora said he was delighted to claim yet another win over the club's biggest rivals, but said their long-term ambition of getting promoted back to League One is their ultimate focus.

"I've played in a few of these now, and never lost one which is really nice," he said. "We've won 3-1, and it could have been more, but it's three points. We've got bigger things to think about - we want to get out of this league.

"These games will come, we'll have big teams to play against, we just have to keep going, focusing on the next game. Ever since the new gaffer has come in, we've always reacted well after a bad result. We showed that today."

While Dons squandered plenty of chances on Saturday to see off Morecambe, they made amends against AFC Wimbledon by scoring their first three chances. And though the visitors pulled a goal back early in the second-half, two red cards for AFC Wimbledon meant the hosts could cruise for much of the latter stages.

"We put in a really great performance, and I just don't think they could deal with us," O'Hora continued. "They had two men sent off, which wasn't down to being unlucky, but by us playing good stuff.

"Football is a weird game, and things can sometimes go against you or with you, and thankfully it went with us tonight. We kept to our style, we kept to our plan, kept moving the ball and the fans were asking for more.