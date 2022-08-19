O’Hora is in the right place to progress career after signing new Dons deal

Warren O’Hora has signed a new, extended contract to remain at MK Dons.

The Irishman has been at the club for two seasons, initially on loan from Brighton before making the switch permanent in January 2021.

With his previous deal set to expire in the summer, the parties have agreed to extend the popular 23-year-old’s deal.

O’Hora has barely missed a kick under Liam Manning’s tenure, and was described by the head coach as ‘captain material’ having offered him the skipper’s armband in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Sutton United last week.

The defender though believes he still has plenty to improve in his game but feels Stadium MK is the best place for him.

“I still feel I have a lot to learn and improve on and this is the right place for me to achieve that,” he said.

“My time here has gone by so quickly because I’ve been enjoying it so much. I settled in quickly and I have been committed to the club ever since. The gaffer, as well as all of the players that have been and gone, have been so beneficial to my growth.

“I’m ambitious and I want to play at the highest level I can, and I wouldn’t extend my time here if I didn’t think that it was the right place to be for me to achieve that.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Over the last 18 months, Warren has shown what an important player, character and leader he is to our Club.

“Last season, he started every league One game and has developed into one of the most consistent and reliable defenders in the EFL. His behaviours off the pitch are that of a senior professional and that is testament to how he has matured quickly.