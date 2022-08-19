Outstanding O’Hora epitomises what Manning wants from a Dons player

Liam Manning said he had no hesitation in offering a new contract to Warren O’Hora, who he descrived as ‘captain material’ at MK Dons.

The 23-year-old Irishman has missed just two games since Manning took over at the helm of the club a year ago - both in the Papa John’sTrophy where he was rested - and skippered the side in last week’s win over Sutton United in the Carabao Cup.

After signing on a permanent basis in January 2021, O’Hora has agreed an extended deal to remain at Stadium MK, a deal which head coach Manning believes is fully deserved.

“We're delighted to get him a new deal,” Manning said. “He epitomises what we're about in terms of providing an opportunity. He's a terrific character and a real leader.

“He has been outstanding since we joined, he has got progressively better, his performance level has improved. That comes down to performance and that’s what Woz has done for a period of time.

“Looking at how much he's tidied up on the basics, defensively, footwork, body-shape, I could go on! I cannot speak highly enough of him.

“The next challenge for him is to lead every week, set the tone for the team because he's captain material, that's for sure.

“Talks have been going on for a little while, and rightly so. It's great to get to the stage where everyone is comfortable with it. We've had some open and honest chats with his role now but also in the future.