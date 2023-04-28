On-loan Chelsea keeper has the potential to play in the Premier League

Jamie Cumming heads back to parent club Chelsea this summer after being Dons first-choice keeper for the last 18 months

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has all the attributes to make it in the top-flight, according to MK Dons boss Mark Jackson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 23-year-old has just two games remaining of his second loan spell from Stamford Bridge, with 75 games under his belt at Stadium MK since joining originally in January 2022.

In returning to Chelsea this summer, Jackson praised his shot-stopped, tipping him to play in the top-flight in his career.

Read More Twelve players who could leave MK Dons at the end of the season for nothing

“I think he has the potential to,” said Jackson. “It's a long way for any young player to go - the top flight is extreme. He's at a big club at the moment, and I'm sure he'll take a hell of a lot of experience from his time on loan here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He's really focused on performing and getting better all the time. With all of that, the mindset, the ability and the willingness to learn and develop, he has a good chance of getting there.”

Cumming has played every minute of every game under Mark Jackson thus far, and has racked up 52 appearances this season, by far the leading appearance maker of the campaign.

Jackson continued: “He has been integral to the team, integral to the run we went on too with the clean sheets he's kept. He's a top, top goalkeeper, a top young player who will have a bright future ahead of him.

“The players feel really secure with him, he has an air of confidence about him - he’s a quality player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More How MK Dons could line-up to face Barnsley at Stadium MK