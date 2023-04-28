On-loan Chelsea keeper has the potential to play in the Premier League
The on-loan Chelsea keeper has been a huge part of the MK Dons squad since January 2022
Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has all the attributes to make it in the top-flight, according to MK Dons boss Mark Jackson.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 23-year-old has just two games remaining of his second loan spell from Stamford Bridge, with 75 games under his belt at Stadium MK since joining originally in January 2022.
In returning to Chelsea this summer, Jackson praised his shot-stopped, tipping him to play in the top-flight in his career.
“I think he has the potential to,” said Jackson. “It's a long way for any young player to go - the top flight is extreme. He's at a big club at the moment, and I'm sure he'll take a hell of a lot of experience from his time on loan here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“He's really focused on performing and getting better all the time. With all of that, the mindset, the ability and the willingness to learn and develop, he has a good chance of getting there.”
Cumming has played every minute of every game under Mark Jackson thus far, and has racked up 52 appearances this season, by far the leading appearance maker of the campaign.
Jackson continued: “He has been integral to the team, integral to the run we went on too with the clean sheets he's kept. He's a top, top goalkeeper, a top young player who will have a bright future ahead of him.
“The players feel really secure with him, he has an air of confidence about him - he’s a quality player.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We're privileged to have him here, happy he's with us in our camp.”