On-loan Don Burns helps Shamrock Rovers to Conference League victory
Winger Darragh Burns helped Shamrock Rovers to a comfortable 4-1 win over Northern Irish side Larne in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.
The 22-year-old has been on loan in the League of Ireland since January, and has run in 34 appearances for the current reigning champions as they sit two points off the top.
Taking on Irish Premiership side Larne in the Conference League, it was the first time in eight years teams from either side of the Irish border crossed paths, but it was a comprehensive win for the team from Dublin.
They were given a huge boost after just three minutes when Josh Honohan gave Rovers the lead, before Johnny Kenny added to the lead 21 minutes later. Tomas Cosgrove then put into his own net on the half-hour mark to compound Larne’s misery on home soil.
Despite Christopher Gallagher pulling one back three minutes after the restart, Graham Burke restored the three goal lead on 53 minutes.
Burns was given a rest with 17 minutes to go as part of a triple substitution by manager Stephen Bradley ahead of their trip to Dundalk on Sunday.
Also in the Conference League, ex-Dons striker Max Dean came off the bench to help KAA Gent to a stoppage time win over Molde, with Archie Brown scoring deep into time added onto claim the 2-1 win.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.