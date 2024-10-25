On-loan Don Burns helps Shamrock Rovers to Conference League victory

Darragh Burns featured in the 4-1 win over Larne on Thursday night | Shamrock Rovers - Facebook

The MK Dons loanee was in action to help Shamrock Rovers to their first win of their European campaign

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Darragh Burns helped Shamrock Rovers to a comfortable 4-1 win over Northern Irish side Larne in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old has been on loan in the League of Ireland since January, and has run in 34 appearances for the current reigning champions as they sit two points off the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking on Irish Premiership side Larne in the Conference League, it was the first time in eight years teams from either side of the Irish border crossed paths, but it was a comprehensive win for the team from Dublin.

Read More Why MK Dons' Irish imports struggled to make the right impressions

They were given a huge boost after just three minutes when Josh Honohan gave Rovers the lead, before Johnny Kenny added to the lead 21 minutes later. Tomas Cosgrove then put into his own net on the half-hour mark to compound Larne’s misery on home soil.

Despite Christopher Gallagher pulling one back three minutes after the restart, Graham Burke restored the three goal lead on 53 minutes.

Burns was given a rest with 17 minutes to go as part of a triple substitution by manager Stephen Bradley ahead of their trip to Dundalk on Sunday.

Also in the Conference League, ex-Dons striker Max Dean came off the bench to help KAA Gent to a stoppage time win over Molde, with Archie Brown scoring deep into time added onto claim the 2-1 win.