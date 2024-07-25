'One or two more' wanted through the door before season starts

MK Dons Sporting Director Liam Sweeting | Jane Russell

With ten in already, Mike Williamson still eyes more new signings this summer

MK Dons are still looking to bring in ‘one or two’ new signings before the start of the League Two season in a little over two weeks.

Ten have already come through the door this summer, with the latest being goalkeeper Tom McGill arriving on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Further departures could be expected too, but Williamson admitted there were still a few more bodies he wants Sporting Director Liam Sweeting to add to his side before taking on Bradford on August 10, and hoped there would be one in the near future.

“We're always looking to improve, that's the brutal truth of this industry,” he said. “There's a possibility. We're working our socks off off the field.