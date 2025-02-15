Orsi pleased to start and score but disappointed not to get his first Dons win

Danilo Orsi | Jane Russell

The goal-scorer spoke after MK Dons’ 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers on Saturday

Danilo Orsi was pleased to get his first goal for MK Dons on Saturday but left Prenton Park disappointed not to win the game.

His goal on 31 minutes, coming in his first start for the club since signing on loan from Burton Albion on transfer deadline day a couple of weeks ago, gave Dons the lead against Tranmere Rovers, before a penalty with 11 minutes to go, converted by Luke Norris, shared the spoils.

Orsi, who netted seven goals earlier this season for Burton, and 25 for Crawley last term, said it was bittersweet to open his account but not to come away with the win the side so desperately needs, having dropped to 16th in the table as a result of the 1-1 draw.

“I'm happy to get my first goal for the club. I've not been here long, got my first start now and I'm happy to get the goal but it's the result that matters the most at the end of the day.

“We're disappointed to only get a point, but it is still a point on the road and stops the rot of the last two games, and something we can build on.

“In the first-half, we weathered their storm and got the ball down to play some nice stuff, but we're a bit transitional at the moment, and going into the second-half, we needed to ask more from ourselves.

“We didn't manage the game well enough at times, and it was disappointing for them to get a penalty. But if we take positives, it's a point and we can move forwards.”

Having made cameo substitute appearances against Bromley and Barrow prior to making his first start, the 28-year-old striker admitted he has had to remain patient to get more minutes on the pitch for his new club but hopes now, with a start and a goal under his belt, more will follow.

He said: “I've had to be patient for the first few weeks at the club, I've wanted to come in and show the fans and the rest of the club what I can do and I'm happy to have done that.

“It's nice to get a start again and go through the motion of playing games again, getting into the right areas at the right times. I want to get more games and rebuild my match fitness because it is a big part of my game.”