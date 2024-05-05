"Our plan is to win": Lewington on play-off first leg with Crawley

Dean Lewington

MK Dons will not be treating the first-leg like it is half-time in the play-off semi-finals against Crawley Town.

The two-legged nature of the play-offs mean little will be settled by 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday when the sides have completed the first-leg at the Broadfield Stadium, but Dean Lewington is not looking at the clash as two halves on a whole, but two games Dons have to win.

“Our plan is to win,” said the Dons skipper. “It's been the case for every game of the season, and we won't change our style of approach anything differently.

“We've trained every day to be and play a certain way, so it would be a bit silly to decide we want to be a long-ball team or that we want to camp in!

“We are what we are, that's what we've trained for and if we're good enough, and if we're not, we're not.”

While Dons have the edge over Crawley based off the league games - losing 2-1 away and winning 2-0 at home - Lewington warned the Red Devils will provide a different kind of threat they have been used to in League Two this season.

“They're really good,” he continued. “I was injured for the first game and didn't go, but the boys came back and said Crawley were excellent and passed it really well.

“When we played them here, it was a really difficult game, it was very tactical and challenging - probably a different challenge to what we were used to for much of the season.