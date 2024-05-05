Travelling fans can be the X-Factor for MK Dons in first play-off leg

MK Dons supporters

The travelling support for MK Dons in their away play-off leg at Crawley Town on Monday can help swing the tide in their favour, according to Mike Williamson.

The game at the Broadfield Stadium is a sell-out in both the home and away ends, with around 700 Dons fans expected down in West Sussex for the 3pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That support on the road could act as something of as 12th man, according to the head coach, who admitted they will have to play a big role in changing the momentum of the game when Crawley inevitably have spells of pressure.

“It's what we need,” he said. “It's a huge test, a huge challenge, and we'll need everyone together as one. We've heard the message - bring the noise.

“We know we'll have to suffer, and when we are suffering we won't lose our focus. And that's what fans can do, they can help in games when we're defending, or when we haven't got control, they can help us change momentum on the pitch.”

Club captain Dean Lewington was delighted to see queues forming outside the box office when the tickets went on sale earlier this week, adding: “It's brilliant. Bank Holiday is a weird time for a game, people have plans but it's great that we're taking numbers down there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad