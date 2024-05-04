Dons' play-off curse should have no bearing on preparations

Dean Lewington

The topic of play-off failures is a touchy one for MK Dons, but Dean Lewington and Mike Williamson believe the tide has to turn at some stage.

On five separate occasions, Dons have come up short in the play-off semi-finals, never having reached Wembley for the showcase game. Having suffered defeat to Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town, one of the club’s most heart breaking defeats came in the two-legged loss to Wycombe Wanderers two years ago.

Williamson meanwhile has only tasted play-off disappointment too, failing at semi-final stages during his playing days with Wycombe Wanderers.

On Monday, Dons head to the Broadfield Stadium to play Crawley Town in the first-leg of the League Two play-offs, and the head coach believes both his and the club’s play-off luck has to change at some point.

“Personally, and the club have had plenty of experiences to learn from,” he said. “We say you either win or you learn, and you have to learn a lot of lessons in defeat.

“We have to make sure we go into the play-offs as best prepared as we can be and we're better off for the pain and suffering that we've experienced in the past. I don't think it has any relation though because the tide has to change at some time.

“It's a privilege. If we were sat here having finished midtable, on our holidays watching the play-offs, we'd be jealous, wishing we were in this situation.”

Lewington has endured each of Dons’ disappointments over the years, but said while each of them were learning experiences, there is little to be gleaned from them ahead of this season’s campaign.

He said: “Everything has changed - a different squad, different manager, different feel about the place. They're all unique in their own ways, so it's not something I'm too fussed about.

“It's easy to sit in a chair and tell everyone what to do, but the game is the game, and each one has their own set of circumstances. There are some lessons from the past that I can try on though.

