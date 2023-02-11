Oxford deserved more from Dons draw, says Robbo

Oxford boss Karl Robinson felt his side could have won the game after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with MK Dons on Saturday.

Dons should have put the game to bed in the first-half, after chances from Jonathan Leko and Mo Eisa went begging before Sullay Kaikai’s 25th minute strike put the hosts in front.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Oxford looked rejuvenated in the second-half, penning Dons in for long periods before eventually drawing level through Lewis Bate with 20 minutes to go, while chances for Yanic Wildschut and Kyle Joseph could have won it for the U’s.

“I thought we deserved more, I thought our chances were far more frequent,” said Robinson post-match. “Even though we weren’t great in the first half, I don’t really remember being under a lot of pressure.

“I thought in the second half, we showed a little bit more of what we expect from this team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Jekyll and Hyde from MK Dons as they draw with Oxford United