News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons take on Liam Manning’s Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this evening in the EFL Trohpy

By Toby Lock
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 20:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Get the latest from the game

Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME

Show new updates
17:53 BST

A look at the Kassam Stadium

18:00 BST

MK Dons team news

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly makes his MK Dons debut tonight Goalkeeper Michael Kelly makes his MK Dons debut tonight
Goalkeeper Michael Kelly makes his MK Dons debut tonight

TEN changes to the side tonight for MK Dons as Graham Alexander makes wholesale changes to his side for the EFL Trophy game with Oxford United. Only Warren O’Hora keeps his spot as Michael Kelly, Joe Tomlinson, Jack Payne and Ellis Harrison are handed their first starts, while MJ Williams returns to the side again after several weeks out of the side.

Team: Kelly, Lewington, O’Hora, Stewart, Ilunga, Tomlinson, Grant, Williams, Payne, Dean, Harrison

Subs: MacGillivray, Leko, Gilbey, Harvie, Anker, Scholtz, Tripp

18:01 BST

Oxford’s team to face MK Dons

18:13 BST

Familiar faces in the Oxford ranks

Former Dons boss Liam Manning signed former Dons midfielder Josh McEachran for Oxford in the summerFormer Dons boss Liam Manning signed former Dons midfielder Josh McEachran for Oxford in the summer
Former Dons boss Liam Manning signed former Dons midfielder Josh McEachran for Oxford in the summer

Two familiar Joshes in the Oxford team tonight.

Murphy was Dons’ Player of the Year during the 2015/16 season, while McEachran departed the club in the summer, reuniting with Liam Manning in charge at the Kassam.

18:32 BST

Pre-match odds

Betway: Oxford United vs MK Dons match odds

Oxford United - 8/13

Draw - 3/1

MK Dons - 7/2

18:36 BSTUpdated 18:36 BST

Elsewhere in football

Former Dons keeper David Martin has signed for Southend

19:00 BST

Kick-off

Dons get the game underway

19:04 BST

3 mins: Stewart gets lucky

Ooooh lucky boy, Anthony Stewart. He looked dangerously close to being the last man there as he gets turned by Mark Harris, and the on loan Aberdeen man pulls him down and only gets a booking.

19:08 BST

6 mins: Corner causes a nuisance

Jack Payne’s ball into the mixer causes a bit of chaos, Jordan Thorniley gets a blow to the head though as Oxford initially struggled to clear.

19:09 BST

8 mins: Oxford head over

Dangerous cross from Greg Leigh on the Oxford left picks out a late run from Tyler Goodrham at the far post, but he can’t direct his header and it goes over the top.

Entertaining game, so far

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Oxford United