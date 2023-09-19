Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons take on Liam Manning’s Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this evening in the EFL Trohpy
Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME
A look at the Kassam Stadium
MK Dons team news
TEN changes to the side tonight for MK Dons as Graham Alexander makes wholesale changes to his side for the EFL Trophy game with Oxford United. Only Warren O’Hora keeps his spot as Michael Kelly, Joe Tomlinson, Jack Payne and Ellis Harrison are handed their first starts, while MJ Williams returns to the side again after several weeks out of the side.
Team: Kelly, Lewington, O’Hora, Stewart, Ilunga, Tomlinson, Grant, Williams, Payne, Dean, Harrison
Subs: MacGillivray, Leko, Gilbey, Harvie, Anker, Scholtz, Tripp
Oxford’s team to face MK Dons
Familiar faces in the Oxford ranks
Two familiar Joshes in the Oxford team tonight.
Murphy was Dons’ Player of the Year during the 2015/16 season, while McEachran departed the club in the summer, reuniting with Liam Manning in charge at the Kassam.
Kick-off
Dons get the game underway
3 mins: Stewart gets lucky
Ooooh lucky boy, Anthony Stewart. He looked dangerously close to being the last man there as he gets turned by Mark Harris, and the on loan Aberdeen man pulls him down and only gets a booking.
6 mins: Corner causes a nuisance
Jack Payne’s ball into the mixer causes a bit of chaos, Jordan Thorniley gets a blow to the head though as Oxford initially struggled to clear.
8 mins: Oxford head over
Dangerous cross from Greg Leigh on the Oxford left picks out a late run from Tyler Goodrham at the far post, but he can’t direct his header and it goes over the top.
Entertaining game, so far