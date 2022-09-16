Oyegoke gets his first England U20s call-up to take Dons international total to four

Daniel Oyegoke is the fourth MK Dons player to get an international call-up this week.

The 20-year-old Brentford loanee will join up with England U20s for the first time this week ahead of their games against Chile, Morocco and Australia.

Oyegoke has yet to feature at Under-20s level for England but has totalled 15 international appearances for the Young Lions across the Under-16s, Under-18s and Under-19s age groups, including helping the 19s to the European Championship in the summer.