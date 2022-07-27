Oyegoke is eager to prove himself in senior football on loan at MK Dons

Daniel Oyegoke is eager to make his bow in senior football after arriving at MK Dons on loan from Brentford.

The 19-year-old full-back became the 13th signing of the summer, and the fourth loan signing from a Premier League side, following Jamie Cumming and Henry Lawrence from Chelsea and Louie Barry from Aston Villa.

Oyegoke began his career at Arsenal, where he made an U23s appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy, but after moving across London to Brentford last summer, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bees.

Adding to Liam Manning’s squad desperate for full-backs after injuries to Daniel Harvie and Tennai Watson, Oyegoke looks set to be a part of the early season games at the very least, and he said he cannot wait to get game time under his belt.

“I’m buzzing for the opportunity to play league football and hopefully I can show everybody what I’m about while helping the team achieve its goals,” he said.

“I’m very happy to be here and hopefully I can help the team have a very good season.

