Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Daniel Oyegoke?

Not many players turn down a professaional contract at Arsenal, but full-back Daniel Oyegoke can boast such a claim.
The 19-year-old began his career with Barnet before joining the Gunners in his formative years. Making an impression in the junior ranks there, he was offered professional terms in 2021 but instead opted to make the switch across London to join Brentford.
Though he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bees, he was a regular in their youth ranks last season, playing for their U23s.
Oyegoke has also been a regular for England through the youth levels too, and is able to boast international honours by help England U19s win the European Championship in Israel earlier this month.