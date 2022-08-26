Oyegoke is eager to prove himself to Brentford while on loan at MK Dons

Daniel Oyegoke’s season began with a proud EFL debut, but he was quickly down to business at MK Dons.

The 19-year-old joined on loan from Brentford on the eve of the new season, having helped England U19s to the European Championship title but without an EFL game under his belt.

Just a few days after his move from the Gtech Community Stadium though, he was given his debut in the second half at Cambridge United in front of his proud parents who came to the game to see their son play.

“It was amazing for me and my family, who were there to support me. My mum, dad and little sister were over the moon, it was amazing.

“It’s everything that I’ve worked so hard for, I was over the moon on that day. Although Cambridge away wasn’t the best day, we were developing towards greater performances. I was happy on a personal level on that day.”

Since then, Oyegoke has made four starts for Liam Manning’s side including the 2-0 win over Championship Watford on Tuesday night, which saw him play for the majority at centre-back rather than on the right flank.

Growing into his role in the side, head coach Liam Manning said Oyegoke’s versatility has given him plenty of options when it comes to arranging his back-line in recent weeks. And those feelings were echoed by Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who told the defender to embrace the opportunity he is given at Stadium MK.

Oyegoke said: “(Frank) said that it was a loan move to help me develop and something that he will keep his eye on, and I speak to a representative from Brentford after every game.

“It’s an opportunity for me to develop and keep working on my game, everything I’m doing here is closely looked at, to ensure that I’m performing to the best I can here and to make sure that this season will be a good season to continue my progression.

“This season, I wanted to play games and show everyone else what I’m about and MK Dons was the best place for me to do that. You have to prove yourself all the time, every day. No matter where I am, I feel like I have to prove myself.

