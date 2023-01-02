News you can trust since 1981
Oyegoke’s loan Dons spell cut short by Brentford

The 19-year-old has been recalled by his Premier League parent club

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daniel Oyegoke’s loan spell at MK Dons has been cut short by parent club Brentford.

The teenager made his Football League bow with the club after joining on loan in the summer, having been a part of England’s U19s European Championship winning side.

The full-back made 18 appearances for the club, but saw his opportunities dry up with the return to fitness of right-back Tennai Watson.

After making just three appearances since the end of October, Brentford have recalled the youngster.

