Oyegoke’s loan Dons spell cut short by Brentford
The 19-year-old has been recalled by his Premier League parent club
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The teenager made his Football League bow with the club after joining on loan in the summer, having been a part of England’s U19s European Championship winning side.
The full-back made 18 appearances for the club, but saw his opportunities dry up with the return to fitness of right-back Tennai Watson.
After making just three appearances since the end of October, Brentford have recalled the youngster.