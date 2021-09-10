Parrott and Watters back in contention for Portsmouth visit

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott missed the Cheltenham game last Saturday after going away on international duty. He and Max Watters, on loan from Cardiff City, could return for MK Dons tomorrow against Portsmouth

Troy Parrott looks set to return to action for MK Dons this weekend after international duty with the Republic of Ireland, but he might not be alone.

Parrott played 63 minutes for his country last Saturday as he was out of action for Dons, missing the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town.

“He was in a good place before he went away,” said head coach Liam Manning. “It's a proud moment to represent your country - even being around some of the players in that Ireland squad who have had the careers they've had, it's great learning for him which will ultimately help us.

“He came back yesterday, he's trained today, he's in a good place and is upbeat. He's taken a lot of positives and he's desperate to get going and playing again.”

Dons went to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium without the Tottenham loanee, as well as injured pair Mo Eisa and Max Watters, but the latter could return this Saturday for the visit of Portsmouth at Stadium MK after coming through a week of training.

Manning continued: “We built Max up this week - he's been back in training. We've increased that as the week has gone by. He's looked really sharp and had some good moments in training. It will be good to have him, he gives us a different dimension to the other attacking players we've got.

“It's not easy when the head coach changes, but he's keen to be out there and keen to impress. But we've been able to give him that opportunity to be out there on the grass. He’s progressed really well this week.”

