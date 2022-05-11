Parrott was not ready to say goodbye to MK Dons

Troy Parrott said he was not ready for the season to end and he wanted two more weeks with his friends at MK Dons.

An emotional Troy Parrott admitted he was not ready to bid farewell to MK Dons on Sunday night.

Despite his goal being the difference between Dons and Wycombe in the play-off second-leg, it was not enough to overturn the 2-0 deficit from the first-leg.

Parrott’s loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur began with a bang as he hit the ground running at Dons, but his tumble down the pecking order in the middle of the season saw his campaign under threat. But a renewed, rejuvenated and refreshed Parrott emerged from 2021 and sparked a turnaround in his career at Stadium MK.

His rediscovered form and work-rate made him a key man in Liam Manning’s side, though his goal-drought remained, with six months between League One strikes. His brace against Cheltenham though were some of the most popular goals at the club all season, and sparked a run of seven goals in 14 appearances for club and country.

His final goal came in the 1-0 win on Sunday night as Dons threw everything at Wycombe but it was not to be, much to the disappointment of Parrott in particular.

Troy Parrott shows his disappointment during the 1-0 win over Wycombe. Despite winning on the night, Dons missed out on the final on aggregate.

“I wasn't ready to finish the season,” he said. “It hurts, it's upsetting. It has been a good season but it hasn't finish the way we wanted it to.”

Pulling on the shirt 47 times during his season-long loan, Parrott ended the campaign with 10 goals to his name, including the strike voted Goal of the Season at the MK Dons Awards last week - his volley against AFC Wimbledon.

In a season which has seen Parrott develop on and off the field, the Irishman admitted a lot of credit has to go to head coach Liam Manning, who he credits for helping him turn his season around after the lull in the middle of the campaign.

Parrott continued: “He deserves massive credit. To take over and get us playing the way we have, he has helped me out so much over the course of a year. I've learned to change completely into a much better play just because of him and the players in the dressing room.

“I've made friends for life and it's a shame it has to end like this. These are things I'll remember for the rest of my life and my career. You come into training with a smile because you're seeing all your mates. There are no groups of cliques, everyone is close and that shows on the pitch. And to be honest I wanted another two weeks with everyone at the club. I'm upset we can't do it, but I've loved my time here.

“The talent in that room is crazy snd we've shown that all season. But not only that, the personalities and character of everyone in that room is incredible. I want to say a massive thanks to everyone here. It has meant a lot to me.”

Parrott is embraced by captain Dean Lewington and Dan Kemp after his second against Cheltenham in March

The 20-year-old also gave thanks to the MK Dons supporters who continued to back him while he struggled in front of goal, saying his time at MK Dons will stick with him forever.

“Thanks for everything,” he added. “I'll never forget the way they stuck by me when I wasn't doing as well in front of goal. I am thankful I could give them some good memories. It's a shame we couldn't give them a bit more but I'll remember it always.

“It has been really special, it's something I'll never forget.”