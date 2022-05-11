Twine nominated for Player of the Month after stellar April

Scott Twine could finish the season with another trophy after being nominated for Player of the Month for April

Scott Twine could yet add another trophy to his growing collection after he was nominated for Player of the Month for April.

Having recently won the League One Player of the Year, as well as MK Dons’ Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Top Scorer awards, the 22-year-old has picked up the nomination for his performances last month.

During April, Twine scored six goals and provided three assists, including that remarkable four-goal haul against Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season.

Twine, who won the award in November, faces competition from:

Nathan Broadhead (Sunderland) - striker

Five goals in seven games doesn’t convey the drama of Broadhead’s impact during April. A 95th minute winner against Gillingham was followed by a 92nd minute winner against Shrewsbury, both of them clever headers from the 24-year-old.

Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) - striker

Scored seven of Wednesday’s 14 goals in the month. His guile and craft, clever positioning and experience were evident in the clever volley at MK Dons, a deft flick against Portsmouth and a delightfully diverse hat-trick at Fleetwood.

Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) – striker

As he has done all season, Keane made telling contributions when his side needed him most. Seven goals and two assists in their marathon April programme included two at Shrewsbury which earned the Latics the League One title.