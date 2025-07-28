Paterson a 'massive addition' to MK Dons' front-line

The Scot adds to Dons’ ranks ahead of the new season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne got his wish for a more physical presence with the capture of Callum Paterson.

The free agent, having left Sheffield Wednesday earlier this summer at the end of his contract, drops down two divisions to join MK Dons, with his ambitions set on helping the club back to League One at the third time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's great news that we've convinced Callum to come to the club. I've spoken to him numerous times over the summer. He's a player who's always been a thorn in my side when I've managed teams against him.

"He's played in numerous positions and can slot in across the front line. He's good in the air, works really hard for the team, and he's a winner, which is what we want at this football club.

"I think he's a massive addition to the front-line, both in training and on matchdays. Everyone is thrilled to have him here, and we all look forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Liam Sweeting added: "We worked extremely hard to get players through the door earlier this summer, which has provided us with a good platform to work from over the last few weeks. Now, it's all about adding quality in the right areas as we approach what is always the most chaotic stage of the transfer window.

"In Callum Paterson, we feel we've signed exactly the sort of player we were looking to add to the front line. His experience playing at the highest level speaks for itself, but he's also a fantastic individual who we believe will really add to the culture we're building here at the club.

“Throughout his career, he's consistently affected games whether that be goal involvements, work rate or providing quality to others - I'm really looking forward to seeing what he does in League Two this season.”