Paterson in Team of the Week again as MK Dons top EFL Fantasy League picks

It’s a hat-trick for MK Dons’ striker after he bagged his third goal and third inclusion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Paterson has been included in the League Two Team of the Week for a third consecutive week.

The 30-year-old centre-forward netted the winner, his third of the season, in MK Dons’ 2-1 win over Newport County on Saturday at Rodney Parade as they extended their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After netting his first goal against Barrow a couple of weeks ago Paterson has featured in the list every week since.

This week, the former Sheffield Wednesday man is the only Dons player to make the list, but he is joined by two former MK Dons men in the form of Notts County striker Matt Dennis and Tranmere right-back Cameron Norman.

Dennis, who left the club last January by mutual consent, signed a short-term deal with Carlisle before moving to Meadow Lane in the summer. And after scoring two in two leading into this weekend’s game against Bromley, Dennis netted a brace in a 2-2 draw.

Norman meanwhile left 12 months ago for Merseyside, and has helped Rovers to an unbeaten start to the season. And his excellent showing in Tranmere’s 2-0 win over Crawley on Saturday helped secure his spot in the line-up too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other former Dons also made the Championship Team of the Week, with Birmingham’s Ethan Laird included, while academy product Brandon Thomas-Asante starred for Coventry City.

In the EFL’s fantasy football competition, two MK Dons defenders lead the way in terms of points scored thus far, with Luke Offord (49) following Jack Sanders (58) atop the list. While neither were able to keep a clean sheet at Rodney Parade in the win over Newport, Sanders won the penalty which got Dons back on level terms. Dennis is third in the top-scorers so far with 44 points.