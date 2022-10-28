Patience will be key in easing Eisa back into Dons action

Mo Eisa came through his Charlton Athletic cameo unscathed on Tuesday night, but expectations must remain realistic of the striker in the next few weeks.

The 28-year-old spent six months out following ankle surgery after picking up an injury against Sheffield Wednesday last April.

He was something of a shock inclusion on the bench against Charlton at The Valley before making his 12 minute outing at the end - a run-out he came through with no side-effects.

But after the positive return, head coach Liam Manning warned against piling too much expectation on his return just yet.

“He came through ok,” he said. “Mo was annoyed with me I didn't put him on earlier!

“He deserves a lot of credit for stying positive because it's such a difficult injury to come back from. He has come in every day, gone above what was asked of him.

“He's a huge boost for the group on and off the pitch for us. And someone else who has played League One football, knows what we're about.

“Being realistic, it might take him some time to get up to speed. He might start well and have a dip, which tends to happen when you've been out for a while. You don't always find your form immediately.

“We'll push him, challenge him but will also be patient with him.”