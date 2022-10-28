Skipper impressed with Jules’ form in Dons’ defence

Dean Lewington believes MK Dons are seeing the best of Zak Jules in his recent run in the side.

The Scottish defender looked to be on his way out of the club in the summer after a loan spell at Fleetwood Town last season, but has come back into the side and has put in a string of impressive displays this term, despite Dons poor start to the season. And those performances have come in a position historically taken up by the captain.

Given the duo play in a similar position, comparisons have been inevitable. But with Lewington lining up in the centre of the back three recently, back in the side ahead of Jack Tucker, Jules has been given an extended run in the side.

And after the team kept their first clean sheet of the league season on Tuesday night, with Jules playing a leading role in the backline, Lewington hopes the 25-year-old is now starting to believe in his own ability.

“I hope so, he's stepping up now,” said the skipper. “He has a brilliant framework to build on, Zak. He's a great size, he's fantastically athletic and ticks a load of boxes.

“But he has to believe in his own ability and bring a bit more composure to his game. I think he's done that, and he's starting to realise his assets.

