Combination of factors limiting Lewington’s Dons appearances this season

A combination of factors are keeping captain Dean Lewington out of the MK Dons starting line-up.

Lewington has been an almost ever-present throughout the club’s history but has been out of the side more recently.

The form of Zak Jules has impressed, despite Dons’ poor results of late, in Lewington’s position to keep the 38-year-old out of the side, while Liam Manning said his absence has also been down to the attiributes of the opposition teams they have faced but said the captain has still been a huge influence in the dressing room.

“It's a combination,” said the head coach. “Jules has stepped in and done well to be fair, but it's about different attributes for different games.

“Obviously, Skip has had an incredible career, he's still providing some high-level moment. What he gives us on and off the pitch, and the words he says has progressed massively.

“He spoke really well after the game on Saturday, and going forwards, his experience of being in situations like this will be huge. Skip does a great job of keeping everyone focussed on what we do to get the outcome we want.”

Jules on competition with Lewington

Zak Jules has found the back of the net twice this season for Dons

The pair been pitched against each other since Jules arrived at the club in winter transfer window in 2020, playing in the sme position and vying for the spot.

But Jules, who scored his second goal of the season on Saturday against Shrewsbury, said he does not feel any extra pressure because it is Lewington he is currently keeping out the side.

He said: “I don't think so (feeling that pressure). Dean is a club captain, and a club legend, but to me he's a team-mate like the rest of the guys.

“We all want to compete, we all want to play but only 11 can start on a Saturday. We've got a lot more players outside of the starting line-up who won't play. Naturally, it creates competition in a healthy way.

“For me, I have to do the right things and control what I can control. If I'm doing well enough to earn a spot, so be it.

