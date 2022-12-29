News you can trust since 1981
Peterborough United 2-0 MK Dons - Dons soundly beaten by Posh

MK Dons step out for their final game of 2022 this evening when they take on Peterborough United at Weston Homes Stadium.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons take on Peterborough United in the final game of 2022 </p>

Get the latest from the game.

Peterborough United 2-0 MK Dons - LIVE

FULL TIME: Peterborough 2-0 MK Dons

Dons never really looked like they would get back into it in the second half, and that early goal killed them off. Penalty saved could have looked far worse too. This is the reality check, the problems are still all there.

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

83 mins: Burrows with an effort

A fierce strike from Harrison Burrows, fizzes just over the bar

80 mins: Formation shuffle

Another change for Jackson’s side, Ethan Robson replacing Jack Tucker as they switch to a back four for the final 10 mins

77mins: Harvie comes close

Oooooh unlucky from Harvie, he gets on the end of the corner, his glancing header washes across the face of goal with no touch to put it in

73 mins: No change

The changes haven’t had the desired impact for Mark Jackson’s side here, Dons still unable to really make an imprint on the game in the attacking third. Final balls from Harvie and Barry distinctly lacking.

62 mins: SAVED!

Cumming saves! Clarke-Harris’ penalty is a poor one and Cumming dives to his left to keep it out!

61 mins: Penalty to Peterborough

Jules drags down Clarke-Harris for no apparent reason. Penalty to the hosts

60 mins: Watson can’t continue

Watson’s treatment doesn’t work, he’s replaced by LAwrence

58 mins: Double change

Dons make a double substitution as Tennai Watson gets treatment - Will Grigg and Josh McEachran replaced by Eisa and Johnson

Peterborough United