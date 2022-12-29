Peterborough United 2-0 MK Dons - Dons soundly beaten by Posh
MK Dons step out for their final game of 2022 this evening when they take on Peterborough United at Weston Homes Stadium.
MK Dons take on Peterborough United in the final game of 2022
Peterborough United 2-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Dons never really looked like they would get back into it in the second half, and that early goal killed them off. Penalty saved could have looked far worse too. This is the reality check, the problems are still all there.
Another change for Jackson’s side, Ethan Robson replacing Jack Tucker as they switch to a back four for the final 10 mins
Oooooh unlucky from Harvie, he gets on the end of the corner, his glancing header washes across the face of goal with no touch to put it in
The changes haven’t had the desired impact for Mark Jackson’s side here, Dons still unable to really make an imprint on the game in the attacking third. Final balls from Harvie and Barry distinctly lacking.
Cumming saves! Clarke-Harris’ penalty is a poor one and Cumming dives to his left to keep it out!
Jules drags down Clarke-Harris for no apparent reason. Penalty to the hosts