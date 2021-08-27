Physical Accrington will provide MK Dons a tough test

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning has told his players they will need to match the physicality of Accrington Stanley when they visit Stadium MK on Saturday

Saturday’s game with Accrington Stanley will provide Liam Manning’s MK Dons a different challenge to the ones they have faced so far this season.

The head coach has only overseen three games so far - Sunderland, Charlton and Ipswich - but feels the more physical approach of Accrington will offer his side a threat he has not yet faced since taking over.

John Coleman’s side head to Stadium MK having won three of their first four League One games, but the manager himself said he’s not too impressed by how his side have played so far.

Manning though believes Dons will have to be wary of Stanley’s threats come 3pm and will need to go toe-to-toe with the visitors to establish themselves in the game.

“They've started really well,” he said. “It's a different type of game, but equally as difficult. We know what we'll get, we'll have to earn the right to play, compete, fight, be brave and control second balls. Matching them in their intensity and fight will allow us to show our quality, and it has to be in that order.

“They're really effective, they're clear with their identity and have a strong culture to deliver what they have done. But we have to understand how to impose ourselves on the game.

“I'm looking forward to it. It'll be another chance to learn about the guys in a different style of game and see how they respond.”

Midfielder Ethan Robson added: “It's going to be a tough game. They're a physical team but I think we saw a similar thing at Ipswich in terms of their pressing, and I think we showed we've got capable players who can handle the ball.