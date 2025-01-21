Players "feel sorry for themselves" too often for Lindsey's liking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey spoke after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town

Scott Lindsey said his players feel sorry for themselves after going a goal behind as they slumped to a third consecutive defeat on Tuesday night, losing 2-1 to Fleetwood Town.

The head coach felt his side were in control until Ryan Broom’s emphatic strike on 33 minutes, before Shaun Rooney was left unmarked to head home a corner midway through the second-half.

While Tommi O’Reilly scored three minutes into his debut, with nine to go, Dons were unable to turn it around, suffering their sixth defeat in eight.

But after going behind, Lindsey said his side were too quick to let their heads drop, and only reacted when they went 2-0 down, by which point it was too little too late.

“At the moment it takes a goal against us to look something different,” he said. “We didn’t look anything like us until they scored a second. We've got to have a shift in the way we are. We just feel sorry for ourselves when we go behind, and we cannot afford to do that.

“We controlled the first 30 minutes without hurting them. We went 1-0 down and our mentality shifted, and we felt sorry for ourselves, and we wasted the rest of the half.

“The second-half we were chasing, but we only had a go when we were 2-0 down. We came alive all of sudden but it was too little too late.

“We have to have more character, you do go 1-0 down in games. We've got to be braver, step forward, keep playing, keep doing what we do, but do it better and create more. We waited until they scored before showing up again.

“I think it's a product of our results at the moment, as soon as the opposition score, we jump on the bus at that point and go home.”

Lindsey continued: “I won't stand for it. It's a transitional period, the squad's been a little bit reshuffled, we've seen new faces in and old faces out, we'll potentially see more come in but we still aren't quite right yet. But we will be because I'll make sure.”