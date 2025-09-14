Players must take responsibility for lack of wins recently, says Lemonheigh-Evans

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans spoke after Dons’ 1-1 draw with Chesterfield on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rediscovering MK Dons’ winning form is down to the players, according to Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

After conceding a late equaliser against Chesterfield on Saturday, Dons’ win-less streak was extended to three games but ended the run of consecutive defeats at the hands of Walsall and Grimsby Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run has seen Dons tumble from third in the table to tenth, albeit with only eight games played, and six points of pacesetters Swindon Town.

Getting back to winning form though is of the utmost importance, according to Lemonheigh-Evans, who has put the emphasis on the players to turn things back around.

“This is football, you have your ups and downs during a season and we’re on a bit of a down at the minute,” said the Welshman. “It's up to us to get us back on the ups again and to start winning games. We’ve drawn one and lost two of the last three, so it’s important that we put a run together now.

“We’re only eight games in, there is a lot of football still to play, but we have to get back to winning ways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nature of Tom Naylor’s goal too, coming from a corner with four minutes to go to cancel out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s second goal of the season, was a source of frustration for everyone in pink at the SMH Group Stadium.

Lemonheigh-Evans continued: “We’re massively disappointed. When you’re away from home and 1-0 up with five minutes to go, it's super important to see the game out. It’s hugely disappointing to concede from a set-piece, especially after we spoke at half-time saying if they were going to score, it would probably come from one, and that was the case.

“There were lots of positives to take. We played really well at times, but at the moment we’re really disappointed. In the last couple of weeks, we haven’t started games very well so we tried to make sure we stopped that.”