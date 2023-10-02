Players need to look at themselves in the mirror after a rough September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The players are the ones who need turn things around at MK Dons after a bad September, according to Alex Gilbey.

Three defeats and two draws followed a table topping August, which also saw Graham Alexander named Manager of the Month, seeing the side drop to 11th in the standings, and booed off the field following the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Alexander’s side head to Walsall on Tuesday night eager to get their first league victory since the triumph over Doncaster Rovers on August 26, but skipper Gilbey said it is on the players to make things right and turn their own fortunes around.

“We've got to look at ourselves in the mirror, look at the other lads in the changing room and be better,” he said. “The players have to change it. We’re the ones going out there on a Saturday, on a Tuesday

“It has been a really disappointing month both as players and fans, there's no getting away from that. Luckily, we haven't got long to wait to bounce back, and for a chance to put it right.

“There is no-one more frustrated than us. I came here to win games, not to do what we've done in the last five games. The most important thing is having the fans with us. When we're all on the same page, like we were at the start of the season, we'll be better and pick up points.”

As the man wearing the armband this season, the former two-time back-to-back Player of the Year has become one of the leading men in the dressing room, and said he is approaching all of his team-mates in a bid to get the best out of them.

He said: “I want to make everyone as confident as they can be. We've got a really good squad in there, but it isn't quite showing at the minute. It's time to put an arm around some people to try and get the best out of them.

“There are certain lads in there too - like MJ Williams for example - who I can have a pop at, but there are a few lads who need love and care.