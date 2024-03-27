Plenty of new experiences on and off the pitch for Tezgel at MK Dons

Emre Tezgel

Almost everything about his loan move to MK Dons has been a new experience for Stoke City striker Emre Tezgel.

The 18-year-old is enjoying his first loan move away from the Potters, dropped into a League Two promotion battle at the business end of the season.

Having come through the youth system at Stoke, Tezgel's stock is high at the bet365 Stadium, but lacking in first team experience, particularly after suffering a lengthy injury, is something he has been eager to get at Stadium MK.

While he has had to bide his time, racking up 323 minutes since his arrival, Tezgel has been able to show, in flashes, what he is capable of on the field, but it has been off it where he said he has learned the most during his loan spell at MK1.

"Everything is a new experience, on and off the pitch." he said. "Even getting to know the lads, it's all a new experience and I have to learn as much as I can.

"Everyone wants to be playing, no-one wants to be sat on the bench. I have to do everything I can in training, off the pitch as well, and when my chance comes along, I have to take it. I feel like if I can give it my all, people will see what I can do."

Allowed out to Milton Keynes by manager Stephen Schumacher, Tezgel admitted learning to fit into Dons' style of play was one of the biggest differences he faced after making the move, but it is one he has taken to. Playing a lot of his minutes thus far buzzing around experienced frontman Ellis Harrison, the teenager said the Welshman has been a big help.

He continued: "Ells is a good target man, and working off him is really helpful, I'm really enjoying playing alongside him.

"It was difficult to adapt, but the lads have helped. The way we play is obviously attractive, but they've helped me in training and of course the coaches too. There are more short, connected passes (compared to Stoke). It's different but it's good.

"They've all helped me adapt my playing style to how we play, and transfer it onto the pitch."

And with just six regular season games remaining of his spell at the club, Tezgel hopes he can return to Staffordshire having helped Dons secure an immediate return to League One.