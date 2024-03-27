Fixing away form is an in-house topic of conversation at MK Dons

Warren O'Hora, Cameron Norman and Jack Payne after the 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on New Year's Day

There is a vast discrepancy between MK Dons’ home and away form at the moment, and it is something that has to be fixed quickly.

Going by results at Stadium MK alone, Dons have the best home record in the whole of League Two. In their 20 games at MK1, they have picked up 43 points, one more than Wrexham though the Welsh side have played a game less.

But points on the road have been much harder to come by. From a possible 60, Dons have managed just 24 points – form which means they are the 13th most successful side when away this season.

And since the turn of the year, things seem to have gotten worse for Mike Williamson’s side, beginning with a 3-0 defeat to lowly Doncaster Rovers on New Year’s Day.

In nine matches in 2024, six have ended in defeat, some of them have been significant thumpings too. Along with the 3-0 loss at the Eco-Power Stadium, Dons were beaten 4-0 by Bradford City at Valley Parade, and 5-0 most recently against promotion rivals Stockport County.

Three 1-0 defeats to Grimsby Town, Barrow and AFC Wimbledon have also seen Dons come undone against teams they were much fancied to beat.

It is a trend skipper Alex Gilbey called ‘worrying’ after Saturday’s humbling at Edgeley Park, and it is something the head coach said has been a topic of conversation behind-the-scenes to try and nip the trend in the bud.

"It has been the topic of conversation in-house,” he said. “We have to address it. We've got areas we have to focus on to change it, because it's not a freak.

"We've got to make sense every area we can can improve. We're looking at a few things but we have to make sure we're dominant away as we are at home.

"There are so many variables. We're not intimidated by home fans, I feel like a lot of our away performances have been controlled, but we've got to strip things back.