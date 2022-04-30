Plymouth Argyle 0-5 MK Dons - Play-offs beckon for five-star Dons

MK Dons take on Plymouth with a chance of automatic promotion this afternoon
Here’s the latest from Home Park.
Plymouth Argyle 0-5 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:26
FULL TIME: Plymouth 0-5 MK Dons
Scott Twine - take a bow. Remarkable, four goals, just brilliant. Harry Darling too with his 10th of the season capping a brilliant afternoon on the pitch.
However, it’s Rotherham’s result at Gillingham which makes the big headlines as Dons head into the play-offs
87 mins: Great save from Cooper
The poor Plymouth keeper has been battered all afternoon but he’s made an excellent save to deny Kemp.
Rotherham meanwhile have had a goal disallowed... and now it’s definitely 2-0.
80 mins: Dons make their final change
David Kasumu is replaced by Matt Smith for the remainder of the game.
Truth be told, all eyes are now on the Gillingham result to see if they can get a goal and send Dons into the Championship. As it stands, Rotherham and Wigan will go up automatically and Dons will face Wycombe in the play-offs.
78 mins: GOAL Twine’s fourth makes it FIVE
What a strike from Twine! He’s got his fourth goal and Dons’ fifth from the edge of the penalty area.
And now he’s making way to give the Plymouth defenders a rest - Connor Wickham replaces him.
75 mins: KKH goes all the way
Kesler-Hayden with some tricky feet, he floats into the Argyle area but his shot has all the sting taken out of it.
Elsewhere
It looks like Wigan will be winning League One as they take a 3-0 lead at Shrewsbury
68 mins: Dons make a change
Dan Kemp comes on for Josh McEachran
Meanwhile...
A stunning few minutes at the Wham Stadium in Accrington - it’s 4-3 to the hosts after a mad flury of goals.
60 mins: GOAL Twine with a hat-trick!
What a week Scott Twine has had ! League one’s Player of the Season, and now a hat-trick! A tap in from close range the easiest of the bunch but it puts Dons four goals to the good.
Meanwhile...
Wigan are now 2-0 up at Shrewsbury, and Rotherham are still in front