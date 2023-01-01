Plymouth Argyle 3-1 MK Dons - League leaders claim three points
MK Dons begin 2023 with a long road trip to League One leaders Plymouth Argyle this afternoon
MK Dons take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the 2023 curtain raiser
Get the latest from the game
Plymouth Argyle 3-1 MK Dons - LIVE
It’s pretty much the result we expected here. There were flashes of decent football, but as it stands, they’re not dropping to the bottom and remain a point from safety
Plymouth don’t want to exert themselves too much in these final stages, they look pretty happy just to see these last few minutes out.
The attendance here at Home Park is 15,421
Both Robson and Devoy make way for Josh McEachran and Matt Smith
Not a bad effort from Johnson, the Plymouth clearance hit Whittaker on the back of the head and fell to the MK Dons man, his volley though flies just over the top
Matt Dennis replaces goal-scorer Nathan Holland for Dons, while former MK man Jordan Houghton makes way for Matt Butcher for the hosts.
I don’t know how Barry’s not made it 3-2. He’s snuck in at the back post and just a couple of yards out, has poked it wide
Plymouth look high and dry now as they make it 3-1.
It’s a terrific finish from Whittaker, looked a loose touch initially from the on-loan Swansea man, but he fires across Cumming and in off the post.
He’s deserved that, he’s been excellent this afternoon.
Ahhhhh Barry’s wasted that. He breaks away, keeper Cooper comes racing out, Barry just has to round him and he’s got an empty net from 30 yards, but he just taps it to Cooper who wins the tackle easily