Popular goalkeeper 'forever grateful' for his dramatic season at MK Dons

Michael Kelly

The popular goalkeeper had a rollercoaster season at MK Dons

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly paid tribute to the MK Dons supporters after his departure from the club was confirmed on Friday.

The popular Irishman made 20 appearances for the club this season, having initially been signed as injury cover for back-up shot-stopper Nathan Harness in September.

After a handful of Bristol Street Motor’s Trophy appearances, Kelly had his EFL debut thrust upon him in January when Stevenage’s move for number one Craig MacGillivray stalled, helping the side to a 2-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Injury to Aston Villa loan keeper Filip Marschall offered Kelly further opportunity to establish himself between the posts, while his form kept him in the side more often than not in the second-half of the season. He made two penalty saves too, including one in the 2-1 in over Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Dropped for the final play-off game against Crawley Town at Stadium MK, Kelly was a fan-favourite, often one of the last players to go back into the dressing room after games, stopping to sign and post for pictures with young Dons supporters.

Posting on social media, Kelly wrote: “A huge thank you to all of the @MKDonsFC fans for this year! I know it didn’t end the way we all wanted it to, but I’ll be forever grateful for being a part of your great club!